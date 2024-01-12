Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, OCSL stock has gone up by 1.55%, with a monthly gain of 4.14% and a quarterly surge of 10.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.12% for OCSL’s stock, with a 8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is above average at 13.03x. The 36-month beta value for OCSL is also noteworthy at 1.13.

The public float for OCSL is 74.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. The average trading volume of OCSL on January 12, 2024 was 639.20K shares.

OCSL) stock’s latest price update

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.26 in relation to its previous close of 21.18. However, the company has experienced a 1.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) (“Oaktree Specialty Lending” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 before the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $21 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

OCSL Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.63. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw 3.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from Stewart Matthew, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Stewart Matthew now owns 9,668 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

McKown Christopher purchased 1,000 shares at $17.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that McKown Christopher is holding 5,092 shares at $17,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.