Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI): A Technical Analysis

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: NWBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) is $11.70, which is -$0.61 below the current market price. The public float for NWBI is 120.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWBI on January 12, 2024 was 694.17K shares.

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: NWBI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 12.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

NWBI’s Market Performance

NWBI’s stock has fallen by -1.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.50% and a quarterly rise of 17.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Northwest Bancshares Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for NWBI’s stock, with a 9.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWBI stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NWBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWBI in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $15 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NWBI Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWBI fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.51. In addition, Northwest Bancshares Inc saw -1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWBI starting from Fannin Timothy B, who sale 6,110 shares at the price of $12.14 back on Dec 13. After this action, Fannin Timothy B now owns 22,608 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc, valued at $74,175 using the latest closing price.

Cygnar Devin T, the EVP, Chief Mktg/Comm. Officer of Northwest Bancshares Inc, purchase 13,692 shares at $10.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Cygnar Devin T is holding 13,692 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northwest Bancshares Inc stands at +23.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 9.47, with 0.99 for asset returns.

Based on Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 6.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.