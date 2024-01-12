Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) is above average at 15.62x. The 36-month beta value for NOC is also noteworthy at 0.35.

The public float for NOC is 150.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of NOC on January 12, 2024 was 747.72K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NOC) stock’s latest price update

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.86relation to previous closing price of 467.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-12 that Northrop Grumman Corporation is a leading aerospace and defense contractor that has an impressive performance history. The company has improved its profit margins over the last decade, which has allowed earnings growth to run ahead of revenue increases. NOC has a solid dividend growth streak of 20 years, although its yield of 1.6% is lower than its industry peers.

NOC’s Market Performance

NOC’s stock has risen by 1.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.67% and a quarterly drop of -0.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Northrop Grumman Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.77% for NOC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $473 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NOC Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $467.28. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corp. saw 1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Caylor Mark A, who sale 1,670 shares at the price of $472.62 back on Nov 06. After this action, Caylor Mark A now owns 12,900 shares of Northrop Grumman Corp., valued at $789,275 using the latest closing price.

ROEDER ROSHAN S, the CVP & Pres. Defense Systems of Northrop Grumman Corp., sale 1,007 shares at $465.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that ROEDER ROSHAN S is holding 913 shares at $468,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Equity return is now at value 31.27, with 10.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.