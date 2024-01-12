News Corp (NWS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NWS is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NWS is $27.48, which is -$15.37 below the current market price. The public float for NWS is 103.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.04% of that float. The average trading volume for NWS on January 12, 2024 was 1.15M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NWS) stock’s latest price update

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS)’s stock price has soared by 0.20 in relation to previous closing price of 25.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2024-01-11 that News Corp announced Thursday that veteran communications advisor Arthur Bochner will become chief communications officer and executive vice president, following the retirement later this year of longtime spokesperson Jim Kennedy.

NWS’s Market Performance

News Corp (NWS) has seen a -0.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.83% gain in the past month and a 16.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for NWS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.43% for NWS’s stock, with a 22.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NWS Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWS fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.13. In addition, News Corp saw -1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWS starting from PANUCCIO SUSAN, who sale 10,758 shares at the price of $21.38 back on Aug 16. After this action, PANUCCIO SUSAN now owns 154,287 shares of News Corp, valued at $230,006 using the latest closing price.

PANUCCIO SUSAN, the Chief Financial Officer of News Corp, sale 184,212 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that PANUCCIO SUSAN is holding 165,045 shares at $3,863,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+40.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corp stands at +1.51. The total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 1.76, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Based on News Corp (NWS), the company’s capital structure generated 52.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.28. Total debt to assets is 24.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, News Corp (NWS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.