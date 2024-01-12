New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) has gone up by 3.15% for the week, with a -4.70% drop in the past month and a -1.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.51% for NYMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.38% for NYMT’s stock, with a -7.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ: NYMT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for NYMT is 89.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of NYMT was 767.29K shares.

NYMT) stock’s latest price update

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ: NYMT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 8.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-10 that NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) is scheduled to report financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 after the close of market on February 21, 2024. New York Mortgage Trust’s executive management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, February 22, 2024. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NYMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NYMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NYMT Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMT rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.59. In addition, New York Mortgage Trust Inc saw -0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMT

Equity return is now at value -7.34, with -1.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.