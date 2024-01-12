Nevro Corp (NVRO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.83 compared to its previous closing price of 20.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Nevro’s (NVRO) revenue growth in the fourth quarter is likely to have been boosted by continued strength in its PDN business.

Is It Worth Investing in Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nevro Corp (NVRO) by analysts is $21.79, which is $2.84 above the current market price. The public float for NVRO is 34.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.14% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of NVRO was 604.28K shares.

NVRO’s Market Performance

NVRO’s stock has seen a -3.46% decrease for the week, with a -6.68% drop in the past month and a 8.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for Nevro Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.95% for NVRO’s stock, with a -18.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVRO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NVRO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NVRO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $23 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NVRO Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVRO fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.93. In addition, Nevro Corp saw -13.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVRO starting from McCormick Shawn, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $22.88 back on Jun 07. After this action, McCormick Shawn now owns 26,866 shares of Nevro Corp, valued at $171,633 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.32 for the present operating margin

+65.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nevro Corp stands at +0.74. The total capital return value is set at -19.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -33.55, with -17.55 for asset returns.

Based on Nevro Corp (NVRO), the company’s capital structure generated 62.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.45. Total debt to assets is 33.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nevro Corp (NVRO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.