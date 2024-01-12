Nerdy Inc (NRDY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NRDY is 2.00.

The public float for NRDY is 66.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRDY on January 12, 2024 was 910.59K shares.

Nerdy Inc (NYSE: NRDY)’s stock price has increased by 0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 3.11. However, the company has seen a -1.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-26 that As the year draws to a close, the focus turns to penny stocks for 2024. These types of stocks offer substantial growth prospects in a market full of promise.

NRDY’s Market Performance

Nerdy Inc (NRDY) has experienced a -1.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.46% rise in the past month, and a -10.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.92% for NRDY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.19% for NRDY’s stock, with a -14.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NRDY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NRDY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NRDY Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDY fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Nerdy Inc saw -8.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDY starting from Pello Jason H., who sale 31,098 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Dec 18. After this action, Pello Jason H. now owns 1,547,140 shares of Nerdy Inc, valued at $94,849 using the latest closing price.

Pello Jason H., the Chief Financial Officer of Nerdy Inc, sale 37,351 shares at $2.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Pello Jason H. is holding 1,578,238 shares at $93,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDY

Equity return is now at value -87.86, with -32.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nerdy Inc (NRDY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.