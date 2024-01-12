Navigating the Volatility of Cool Company Ltd’s (CLCO) Stock

In the past week, CLCO stock has gone down by -5.58%, with a monthly gain of 10.96% and a quarterly plunge of -7.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Cool Company Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.46% for CLCO’s stock, with a -5.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cool Company Ltd (NYSE: CLCO) Right Now?

The public float for CLCO is 22.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLCO on January 12, 2024 was 225.09K shares.

CLCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cool Company Ltd (NYSE: CLCO) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 12.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that A solid value stock in the LNG maritime sector with 29% upside potential, led both by valuation and industry peer comparison, valuation ratios are at least 26% lower. LNG demand remains strong, led by emerging markets and Europe’s shift from Russian gas. Europe is expected to expand its regasification capacity by nearly 48% by 2030, reaching a capacity of >294 mtpa. China’s imports are gradually increasing.

CLCO Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLCO fell by -3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.46. In addition, Cool Company Ltd saw -2.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cool Company Ltd (CLCO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.