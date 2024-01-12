Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for MYGN is $21.23, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for MYGN is 78.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.40% of that float. The average trading volume for MYGN on January 12, 2024 was 679.48K shares.

MYGN) stock’s latest price update

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.28 compared to its previous closing price of 18.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Investors are optimistic about Myriad Genetics (MYGN) on robust testing volumes and strong solvency position.

MYGN’s Market Performance

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) has experienced a 10.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.67% rise in the past month, and a 29.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for MYGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for MYGN’s stock, with a 1.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MYGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MYGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $23 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MYGN Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN rose by +10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.58. In addition, Myriad Genetics, Inc. saw 3.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from Riggsbee Richard Bryan, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Dec 01. After this action, Riggsbee Richard Bryan now owns 291,812 shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc., valued at $572,835 using the latest closing price.

Riggsbee Richard Bryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Myriad Genetics, Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $15.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Riggsbee Richard Bryan is holding 321,812 shares at $470,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.44 for the present operating margin

+64.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics, Inc. stands at -16.51. The total capital return value is set at -11.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.85. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -23.24 for asset returns.

Based on Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN), the company’s capital structure generated 16.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.07. Total debt to assets is 11.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.