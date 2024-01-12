Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MORF) has decreased by -4.52 when compared to last closing price of 28.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) points to an 110.3% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MORF) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MORF is 38.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MORF on January 12, 2024 was 660.14K shares.

MORF’s Market Performance

The stock of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) has seen a 0.54% increase in the past week, with a 4.97% rise in the past month, and a 20.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.81% for MORF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.13% for MORF stock, with a simple moving average of -34.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MORF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MORF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MORF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MORF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $46 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MORF Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MORF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MORF rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.89. In addition, Morphic Holding Inc saw -4.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MORF starting from SLATTERY JOSEPH P, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $20.60 back on Nov 13. After this action, SLATTERY JOSEPH P now owns 9,066 shares of Morphic Holding Inc, valued at $49,436 using the latest closing price.

Edwards Martin, the Director of Morphic Holding Inc, purchase 2,376 shares at $20.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Edwards Martin is holding 2,376 shares at $48,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MORF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.53 for the present operating margin

+98.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphic Holding Inc stands at -83.38. The total capital return value is set at -18.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.06. Equity return is now at value -24.95, with -23.97 for asset returns.

Based on Morphic Holding Inc (MORF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 164.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.