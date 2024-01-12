Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Moody’s Corp. (NYSE: MCO) is above average at 45.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Moody’s Corp. (MCO) is $393.47, which is $15.83 above the current market price. The public float for MCO is 182.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MCO on January 12, 2024 was 827.85K shares.

The stock price of Moody’s Corp. (NYSE: MCO) has jumped by 0.06 compared to previous close of 376.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-30 that As we put 2023 to bed, it is the right time to reflect on your portfolio and reorganize it for the year ahead. I’ll be upfront: 2024 does have risks as the economy continues to absorb repeated rate hikes from the Fed.

MCO’s Market Performance

MCO’s stock has risen by 0.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.21% and a quarterly rise of 15.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Moody’s Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.85% for MCO’s stock, with a 12.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $455 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MCO Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCO rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $383.71. In addition, Moody’s Corp. saw -3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCO starting from Fauber Robert, who sale 2,546 shares at the price of $390.63 back on Dec 29. After this action, Fauber Robert now owns 55,099 shares of Moody’s Corp., valued at $994,544 using the latest closing price.

Fauber Robert, the President and CEO of Moody’s Corp., sale 2,546 shares at $391.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Fauber Robert is holding 56,099 shares at $997,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.52 for the present operating margin

+64.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moody’s Corp. stands at +25.13. The total capital return value is set at 18.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.17. Equity return is now at value 55.56, with 10.76 for asset returns.

Based on Moody’s Corp. (MCO), the company’s capital structure generated 312.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.74. Total debt to assets is 54.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Moody’s Corp. (MCO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.