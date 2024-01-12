MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for MNY is 15.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of MNY was 782.32K shares.

MNY) stock’s latest price update

MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.29 in relation to its previous close of 1.43. However, the company has experienced a -5.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-28 that SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MoneyHero Limited (Nasdaq:MNY) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a market leading financial products platform in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, before market opens and will hold a related conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. EST the same day.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MNY’s Market Performance

MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has seen a -5.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -49.05% decline in the past month and a -79.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.80% for MNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.59% for MNY’s stock, with a -82.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNY Trading at -27.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.12%, as shares sank -39.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNY fell by -5.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6440. In addition, MoneyHero Ltd saw -22.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNY

The total capital return value is set at -0.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value -5.17, with -4.04 for asset returns.

Based on MoneyHero Ltd (MNY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, MoneyHero Ltd (MNY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.