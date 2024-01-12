Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MIR is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MIR is 206.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIR on January 12, 2024 was 955.59K shares.

MIR) stock’s latest price update

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.90 in relation to its previous close of 9.99. However, the company has experienced a -1.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Alex Gaddy – SVP, Strategy Larry Kingsley – Chairman Tom Logan – CEO Brian Schopfer – CFO Conference Call Participants Joe Ritchie – Goldman Sachs Andy Kaplowitz – Citi Group Chris Moore – CJS Securities Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Mirion Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

MIR’s Market Performance

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has seen a -1.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.12% gain in the past month and a 36.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for MIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.63% for MIR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MIR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MIR Trading at 7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIR fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, Mirion Technologies Inc. saw -3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIR starting from Moore Christopher A., who sale 3,430 shares at the price of $7.92 back on May 30. After this action, Moore Christopher A. now owns 32,206 shares of Mirion Technologies Inc., valued at $27,166 using the latest closing price.

Charterhouse General Partners, the Former 10% Owner of Mirion Technologies Inc., sale 9,786,153 shares at $8.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Charterhouse General Partners is holding 14,960,702 shares at $84,601,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.66 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirion Technologies Inc. stands at -38.58. The total capital return value is set at -3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.60. Equity return is now at value -15.78, with -8.56 for asset returns.

Based on Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.81. Total debt to assets is 30.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.