Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Stock Faces 2.31% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has gone up by 6.00% for the week, with a 14.39% rise in the past month and a 14.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.14% for MERC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.18% for MERC’s stock, with a 7.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.

The public float for MERC is 37.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MERC on January 12, 2024 was 346.94K shares.

MERC) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) has surged by 6.71 when compared to previous closing price of 8.94, but the company has seen a 6.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that Juan Carlos Bueno, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Short, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

MERC Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MERC rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.28. In addition, Mercer International Inc. saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MERC

Equity return is now at value -19.46, with -5.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.