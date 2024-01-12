Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB) has dropped by -0.53 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jody Cain – LHA IR Jerry Jabbour – CEO Terri Matkovits – CDO Terry Ferguson – CMO Keith Kucinski – CFO Conference Call Participants Julian Harrison – BTIG Operator Welcome to the Matinas BioPharma Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTNB is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) is $0.65, which is $0.42 above the current market price. The public float for MTNB is 210.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On January 12, 2024, MTNB’s average trading volume was 9.06M shares.

MTNB’s Market Performance

MTNB stock saw an increase of 1.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.95% and a quarterly increase of -64.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.06% for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.22% for MTNB’s stock, with a -27.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTNB Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTNB rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2241. In addition, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc saw 4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-771.33 for the present operating margin

+71.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stands at -658.63. The total capital return value is set at -50.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.37. Equity return is now at value -68.85, with -54.99 for asset returns.

Based on Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB), the company’s capital structure generated 11.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.12. Total debt to assets is 5.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.