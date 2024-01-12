Make Informed Decisions with Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE) Stock Updates

In the past week, CDRE stock has gone up by 7.55%, with a monthly gain of 4.82% and a quarterly surge of 20.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Cadre Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.58% for CDRE’s stock, with a 33.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE: CDRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE: CDRE) is above average at 36.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CDRE is 18.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDRE on January 12, 2024 was 181.52K shares.

CDRE) stock’s latest price update

Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE: CDRE)’s stock price has increased by 4.24 compared to its previous closing price of 32.54. However, the company has seen a 7.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that Cadre Holdings is a global provider of safety and survivability products for first responders and federal agencies. The company operates through various brands and has been expanding its business through M&A activity. Cadre Holdings has strong growth potential and is attractively valued, with a price target of $36.25 to $40.33.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CDRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CDRE Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDRE rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.20. In addition, Cadre Holdings Inc saw 3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDRE starting from Browers Blaine, who sale 7,564 shares at the price of $32.05 back on Dec 12. After this action, Browers Blaine now owns 70,069 shares of Cadre Holdings Inc, valued at $242,431 using the latest closing price.

Browers Blaine, the PRESIDENT of Cadre Holdings Inc, sale 7,436 shares at $32.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Browers Blaine is holding 77,633 shares at $242,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+36.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadre Holdings Inc stands at +1.27. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 20.57, with 8.96 for asset returns.

Based on Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 40.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cadre Holdings Inc (CDRE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.