Make Informed Decisions with Altus Power Inc (AMPS) Stock Updates

The stock of Altus Power Inc (AMPS) has seen a -4.45% decrease in the past week, with a 8.88% gain in the past month, and a 17.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for AMPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.63% for AMPS’s stock, with a 8.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altus Power Inc (NYSE: AMPS) Right Now?

Altus Power Inc (NYSE: AMPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMPS is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMPS is 77.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.40% of that float. The average trading volume for AMPS on January 12, 2024 was 1.17M shares.

AMPS) stock’s latest price update

Altus Power Inc (NYSE: AMPS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.15 in relation to its previous close of 6.08. However, the company has experienced a -4.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that The surge in interest in ESG stocks among millennials and Generation Z is effectively reshaping the investment landscape. Firms ignoring ESG principles risk major backlash as ethical considerations become imperative in business.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AMPS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMPS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AMPS Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPS fell by -4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.47. In addition, Altus Power Inc saw -12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPS starting from NORELL LARS, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $6.81 back on Jan 02. After this action, NORELL LARS now owns 21,694,907 shares of Altus Power Inc, valued at $272,320 using the latest closing price.

Weber Dustin, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Altus Power Inc, sale 21,000 shares at $7.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Weber Dustin is holding 1,889,276 shares at $147,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.82 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Power Inc stands at +54.37. The total capital return value is set at 1.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.55. Equity return is now at value 21.17, with 5.87 for asset returns.

Based on Altus Power Inc (AMPS), the company’s capital structure generated 179.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.27. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altus Power Inc (AMPS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.