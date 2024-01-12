MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is above average at 30.49x. The 36-month beta value for MAG is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MAG is $16.13, which is $6.57 above than the current price. The public float for MAG is 92.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. The average trading volume of MAG on January 12, 2024 was 716.18K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has decreased by -3.65 when compared to last closing price of 9.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.01% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-28 that (Kitco News) – The silver price is range-bound at around $23 an ounce, but that doesn’t dissuade George Paspalas, president and CEO of MAG Silver (TSX:MAG).

MAG’s Market Performance

MAG’s stock has fallen by -5.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.62% and a quarterly drop of -11.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for MAG Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.63% for MAG’s stock, with a -16.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAG Trading at -10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

The total capital return value is set at -3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 7.21, with 7.08 for asset returns.

Based on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.98.

Conclusion

In summary, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.