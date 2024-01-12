MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.42 in relation to its previous close of 83.71. However, the company has experienced a 1.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that MACOM is ready to capitalize on better growth prospects, with improving demand in 70% of the current revenue mix and a potential bottom in the lagging telecom segment. An accelerated rate of new product launches is expected to fuel market share gains. Geographic diversification away from China and into new European accounts can improve the revenue profile. Inventory efficiencies can lead to superior cash flow conversion for the company as the recent acquisition of the Wolfspeed RF business scales up.

Is It Worth Investing in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) is 65.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTSI is 1.66.

The public float for MTSI is 55.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. On January 12, 2024, MTSI’s average trading volume was 395.41K shares.

MTSI’s Market Performance

MTSI stock saw a decrease of 1.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.41% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.22% for MTSI stock, with a simple moving average of 14.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MTSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTSI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $85 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

MTSI Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.54. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc saw -10.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from Dennehy Robert, who sale 1,858 shares at the price of $94.01 back on Dec 15. After this action, Dennehy Robert now owns 39,907 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, valued at $174,671 using the latest closing price.

Hwang Donghyun Thomas, the SVP, Global Sales of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, sale 11,517 shares at $87.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Hwang Donghyun Thomas is holding 63,956 shares at $1,006,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Equity return is now at value 10.23, with 5.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.