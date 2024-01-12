Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI) has surged by 5.20 when compared to previous closing price of 0.21, but the company has seen a -10.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LSDI is 11.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume of LSDI on January 12, 2024 was 1.09M shares.

LSDI’s Market Performance

The stock of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has seen a -10.96% decrease in the past week, with a -16.85% drop in the past month, and a -41.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.08% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.98% for LSDI’s stock, with a -70.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LSDI Trading at -11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares sank -21.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI fell by -10.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2468. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc saw -13.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81800.98 for the present operating margin

-1403.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc stands at -127532.01. The total capital return value is set at -177.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -367.63.

Based on Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI), the company’s capital structure generated 38.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.66. Total debt to assets is 20.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 545.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.