LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) Stock Showcases 3.36% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) has gone up by 6.24% for the week, with a 9.86% rise in the past month and a 24.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.92% for RAMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.36% for RAMP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RAMP is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RAMP is $39.33, which is $2.02 above the current price. The public float for RAMP is 63.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAMP on January 12, 2024 was 476.67K shares.

RAMP) stock’s latest price update

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.52 in comparison to its previous close of 36.04, however, the company has experienced a 6.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that We have narrowed our search to five technology services stocks that have popped year to date and have solid upside left. These are: DUOL, PAY, RAMP, PATH, SPOT.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAMP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAMP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $33 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RAMP Trading at 9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.26. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from CADOGAN TIMOTHY R., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $38.31 back on Dec 29. After this action, CADOGAN TIMOTHY R. now owns 51,431 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc, valued at $57,465 using the latest closing price.

O’Kelley Charles Brian, the Director of LiveRamp Holdings Inc, sale 1,878 shares at $32.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that O’Kelley Charles Brian is holding 1,703 shares at $60,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+71.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc stands at -20.80. The total capital return value is set at -7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.94. Equity return is now at value -6.75, with -5.37 for asset returns.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.85. Total debt to assets is 4.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.