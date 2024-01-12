LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, LFST stock has gone down by -6.75%, with a monthly gain of 5.23% and a quarterly surge of 6.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for LifeStance Health Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.97% for LFST stock, with a simple moving average of -7.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LFST is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LFST is 73.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFST on January 12, 2024 was 1.02M shares.

LFST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) has decreased by -1.40 when compared to last closing price of 7.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

LFST Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST fell by -6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.50. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc saw -10.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Mullins Kevin Michael, who sale 113,334 shares at the price of $6.54 back on Dec 01. After this action, Mullins Kevin Michael now owns 4,690,616 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc, valued at $741,204 using the latest closing price.

Mullins Kevin Michael, the Chief Development Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc, sale 32,056 shares at $6.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Mullins Kevin Michael is holding 4,803,950 shares at $196,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.98 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc stands at -25.08. The total capital return value is set at -11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.78. Equity return is now at value -12.59, with -9.05 for asset returns.

Based on LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.