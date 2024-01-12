LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX): A Technical Analysis

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) is $19.05, which is $0.53 above the current market price. The public float for LX is 138.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LX on January 12, 2024 was 513.41K shares.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX)’s stock price has soared by 5.39 in relation to previous closing price of 2.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 22, 2023 9:00 PM ET Company Participants Mandy Dong – Director of Investor Relations Jay Xiao – Chief Executive Officer Jared Wu – President James Zheng – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alex Ye – UBS Yada Li – CICC Betty Li – CLSA Operator Good day and thank you for standing by.

LX’s Market Performance

LX’s stock has risen by 17.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.00% and a quarterly drop of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.07% for LX’s stock, with a -4.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LX Trading at 14.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +28.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX rose by +17.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR saw 16.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+58.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 5.94 for asset returns.

Based on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX), the company’s capital structure generated 107.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.69. Total debt to assets is 40.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.