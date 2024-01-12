LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) has jumped by 0.74 compared to previous close of 10.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that ARCO, LZ and PK made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 4, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) is above average at 260.24x. The 36-month beta value for LZ is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LZ is $14.50, which is $3.57 above than the current price. The public float for LZ is 125.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume of LZ on January 12, 2024 was 1.42M shares.

LZ’s Market Performance

LZ stock saw an increase of 5.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.74% and a quarterly increase of 3.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for LZ’s stock, with a -2.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12.25 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LZ Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.06. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw -3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Preece Richard, who sale 9,462 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Dec 29. After this action, Preece Richard now owns 547,195 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $113,544 using the latest closing price.

Miller Nicole, the EVP and General Counsel of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 21,528 shares at $10.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Miller Nicole is holding 275,965 shares at $231,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.39 for the present operating margin

+63.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -7.86. The total capital return value is set at -22.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value 5.52, with 1.96 for asset returns.

Based on LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.