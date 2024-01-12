Latham Group Inc (SWIM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Latham Group Inc (SWIM) has seen a -0.42% decrease in the past week, with a 1.73% gain in the past month, and a -4.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.80% for SWIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.55% for SWIM stock, with a simple moving average of -22.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ: SWIM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for SWIM is 37.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWIM on January 12, 2024 was 340.44K shares.

SWIM) stock’s latest price update

Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ: SWIM)’s stock price has plunge by -7.48relation to previous closing price of 2.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Nicole Harlowe – IR Scott Rajeski – President and CEO Mark Borseth – Interim CFO Oliver Gloe – Incoming CFO Conference Call Participants Ryan Merkel – William Blair Anika Dholakia – Barclays Shaun Calnan – Bank of America Keith Hughes – Truist Charles Perron-Piche – Goldman Sachs Operator Good day, and welcome to the Latham Group Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWIM Trading at -6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM fell by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Latham Group Inc saw -10.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Rajeski Scott Michael, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Aug 22. After this action, Rajeski Scott Michael now owns 291,056 shares of Latham Group Inc, valued at $31,680 using the latest closing price.

Rajeski Scott Michael, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Latham Group Inc, purchase 12,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Rajeski Scott Michael is holding 283,056 shares at $48,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.24 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc stands at -0.82. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.85. Equity return is now at value -5.45, with -2.41 for asset returns.

Based on Latham Group Inc (SWIM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Latham Group Inc (SWIM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.