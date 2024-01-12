Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) has gone up by 3.98% for the week, with a 3.35% rise in the past month and a 18.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.28% for LRCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.25% for LRCX stock, with a simple moving average of 19.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) is above average at 25.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) is $735.90, which is -$24.3 below the current market price. The public float for LRCX is 131.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LRCX on January 12, 2024 was 986.50K shares.

LRCX) stock’s latest price update

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX)’s stock price has increased by 1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 749.69. However, the company has seen a 3.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Lam Research (LRCX) closed the most recent trading day at $752.02, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $725 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LRCX Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $763.52. In addition, Lam Research Corp. saw -2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from ARCHER TIMOTHY, who sale 10,524 shares at the price of $732.00 back on Jan 03. After this action, ARCHER TIMOTHY now owns 86,449 shares of Lam Research Corp., valued at $7,703,568 using the latest closing price.

Hahn Ava, the Chief Legal Officer & SVP of Lam Research Corp., sale 2,342 shares at $732.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Hahn Ava is holding 3,433 shares at $1,714,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.36 for the present operating margin

+45.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corp. stands at +25.89. The total capital return value is set at 42.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.34. Equity return is now at value 51.39, with 21.32 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.00. Total debt to assets is 27.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.