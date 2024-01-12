KT Corporation ADR (KT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT)’s stock price has soared by 0.08 in relation to previous closing price of 12.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) is above average at 7.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KT Corporation ADR (KT) is $43382.35, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for KT is 492.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KT on January 12, 2024 was 765.87K shares.

KT’s Market Performance

KT stock saw a decrease of 0.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.31% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.17% for KT Corporation ADR (KT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.45% for KT’s stock, with a 5.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KT Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.42. In addition, KT Corporation ADR saw -4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation ADR stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.24. Equity return is now at value 7.69, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation ADR (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 67.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.22. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KT Corporation ADR (KT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.