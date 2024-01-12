Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) has decreased by -1.71 when compared to last closing price of 14.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-21 that FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) (“Kimbell”), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 127,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, before the market opens. Kimbell will also declare its fourth quarter 2023 distribution concurrent with this release.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) is above average at 14.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) is $21.00, which is $7.03 above the current market price. The public float for KRP is 57.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRP on January 12, 2024 was 369.62K shares.

KRP’s Market Performance

The stock of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) has seen a -5.39% decrease in the past week, with a -1.91% drop in the past month, and a -11.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for KRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.75% for KRP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KRP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KRP Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRP fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP saw -4.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRP starting from MARTIN T SCOTT, who purchase 18,981 shares at the price of $15.41 back on Dec 22. After this action, MARTIN T SCOTT now owns 78,712 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, valued at $292,579 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN T SCOTT, the Director of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, purchase 11,019 shares at $15.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that MARTIN T SCOTT is holding 59,731 shares at $168,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.01 for the present operating margin

+76.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP stands at +33.16. The total capital return value is set at 21.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP), the company’s capital structure generated 39.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.12. Total debt to assets is 21.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.