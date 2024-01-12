Journey Medical Corp (DERM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for DERM is 6.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of DERM was 263.16K shares.

The stock price of Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) has plunged by -7.96 when compared to previous closing price of 5.40, Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Here are four drug, biotech stocks, AMPH, DERM, CNTA & AQST, which have more than doubled in 2023 with room for further growth in 2024.

DERM’s Market Performance

DERM’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.26% and a quarterly rise of 79.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.82% for Journey Medical Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.70% for DERM stock, with a simple moving average of 76.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DERM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DERM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DERM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DERM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DERM Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DERM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares sank -21.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DERM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +282.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Journey Medical Corp saw -13.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DERM starting from Paley Jeffrey, who sale 1,745 shares at the price of $5.22 back on Nov 28. After this action, Paley Jeffrey now owns 70,727 shares of Journey Medical Corp, valued at $9,109 using the latest closing price.

Paley Jeffrey, the Director of Journey Medical Corp, sale 255 shares at $3.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Paley Jeffrey is holding 114,217 shares at $959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DERM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.35 for the present operating margin

+58.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Journey Medical Corp stands at -40.22. The total capital return value is set at -58.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.54. Equity return is now at value -56.72, with -14.19 for asset returns.

Based on Journey Medical Corp (DERM), the company’s capital structure generated 156.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.05. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Journey Medical Corp (DERM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.