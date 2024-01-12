Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

JFIN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of JFIN on January 12, 2024 was 38.46K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

JFIN) stock’s latest price update

Jiayin Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JFIN)’s stock price has plunge by 8.23relation to previous closing price of 5.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-13 that SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

JFIN’s Market Performance

Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) has experienced a 18.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.86% rise in the past month, and a 20.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for JFIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.46% for JFIN stock, with a simple moving average of 17.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JFIN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JFIN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on December 01, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

JFIN Trading at 18.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +24.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFIN rose by +18.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Jiayin Group Inc ADR saw 19.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.13 for the present operating margin

+82.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiayin Group Inc ADR stands at +36.06. The total capital return value is set at 182.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 187.95. Equity return is now at value 188.09, with 58.70 for asset returns.

Based on Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.16. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jiayin Group Inc ADR (JFIN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.