Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is 199.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JAZZ is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is $187.47, which is $67.07 above the current market price. The public float for JAZZ is 60.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On January 12, 2024, JAZZ’s average trading volume was 730.72K shares.

JAZZ) stock’s latest price update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ)’s stock price has soared by 0.12 in relation to previous closing price of 120.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-03 that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) received an Outperform rating and a target price of $160 from Baird, citing optimistic expectations for the company’s performance in the coming year. Initiating coverage of the stock, Baird analysts are anticipating a positive trend for Jazz over the next year, driven primarily by the growth of key business products, particularly Xywav – a narcolepsy treatment – and Epidiolex, an oral cannabinoid solution for severe epilepsy.

JAZZ’s Market Performance

JAZZ’s stock has fallen by -3.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.71% and a quarterly drop of -7.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.11% for JAZZ’s stock, with a -8.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $160 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

JAZZ Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.89. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from Smith Mark Douglas, who sale 417 shares at the price of $119.27 back on Dec 04. After this action, Smith Mark Douglas now owns 6,888 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $49,736 using the latest closing price.

Cook Jennifer E., the Director of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 417 shares at $119.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Cook Jennifer E. is holding 6,888 shares at $49,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+68.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -6.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value 2.56, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 188.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.34. Total debt to assets is 53.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.