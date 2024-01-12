Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) Stock Observes 9.07% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, JAMF stock has gone up by 11.66%, with a monthly gain of 14.06% and a quarterly surge of 13.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Jamf Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.69% for JAMF’s stock, with a 9.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JAMF is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JAMF is 47.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JAMF on January 12, 2024 was 416.37K shares.

JAMF) stock’s latest price update

Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ: JAMF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.04 in relation to its previous close of 19.05. However, the company has experienced a 11.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-11 that MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:

Analysts’ Opinion of JAMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JAMF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on October 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JAMF Trading at 13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAMF rose by +11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.20. In addition, Jamf Holding Corp saw 8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAMF starting from WUDI JASON, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $18.48 back on Dec 14. After this action, WUDI JASON now owns 342,599 shares of Jamf Holding Corp, valued at $277,260 using the latest closing price.

LAM LINH, the CIO of Jamf Holding Corp, sale 2,516 shares at $18.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that LAM LINH is holding 153,620 shares at $45,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.87 for the present operating margin

+64.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jamf Holding Corp stands at -29.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.80. Equity return is now at value -16.76, with -7.54 for asset returns.

Based on Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF), the company’s capital structure generated 56.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.91. Total debt to assets is 25.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.