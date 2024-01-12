Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) has jumped by 0.64 compared to previous close of 67.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Sharon Mates, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, is scheduled to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:15 a.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by analysts is $79.10, which is $11.09 above the current market price. The public float for ITCI is 93.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of ITCI was 946.66K shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI’s stock has seen a -1.49% decrease for the week, with a 13.56% rise in the past month and a 26.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for ITCI’s stock, with a 14.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $83 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ITCI Trading at 10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.71. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Durgam Suresh K., who sale 62,282 shares at the price of $70.60 back on Jan 02. After this action, Durgam Suresh K. now owns 0 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, valued at $4,397,113 using the latest closing price.

Durgam Suresh K., the EVP, Chief Medical Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, sale 21,262 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Durgam Suresh K. is holding 0 shares at $1,382,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.32 for the present operating margin

+91.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc stands at -102.37. The total capital return value is set at -47.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.25. Equity return is now at value -24.12, with -20.69 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.