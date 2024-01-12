International Seaways Inc (INSW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) is above average at 3.93x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.05.

The public float for INSW is 33.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INSW on January 12, 2024 was 614.70K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

INSW) stock’s latest price update

International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.49 in comparison to its previous close of 49.29, however, the company has experienced a 4.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that You can go small or you can go big, but ahead of market ambiguities, investors may be best served with mid-cap stocks. Sure, the sector might sound a bit boring.

INSW’s Market Performance

INSW’s stock has risen by 4.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.69% and a quarterly rise of 16.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for International Seaways Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.04% for INSW’s stock, with a 26.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INSW Trading at 10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +19.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.20. In addition, International Seaways Inc saw 12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Zabrocky Lois K, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Jan 02. After this action, Zabrocky Lois K now owns 138,244 shares of International Seaways Inc, valued at $47,000 using the latest closing price.

Pribor Jeffrey, the SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T of International Seaways Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $47.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Pribor Jeffrey is holding 76,927 shares at $47,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Equity return is now at value 43.15, with 25.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International Seaways Inc (INSW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.