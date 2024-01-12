Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) has seen a 3.49% increase in the past week, with a 10.16% gain in the past month, and a 31.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for ITGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.80% for ITGR’s stock, with a 20.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE: ITGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE: ITGR) is above average at 42.17x. The 36-month beta value for ITGR is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ITGR is $102.20, which is -$2.6 below than the current price. The public float for ITGR is 32.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.18% of that float. The average trading volume of ITGR on January 12, 2024 was 260.36K shares.

ITGR) stock’s latest price update

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE: ITGR)’s stock price has surge by 3.81relation to previous closing price of 98.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical – Instruments sector might want to consider either Integer (ITGR) or Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of ITGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITGR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ITGR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ITGR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $87 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ITGR Trading at 11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITGR rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.65. In addition, Integer Holdings Corp saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITGR starting from Spence Donald J, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $82.32 back on Sep 11. After this action, Spence Donald J now owns 18,781 shares of Integer Holdings Corp, valued at $535,061 using the latest closing price.

Hobby Jean M., the Director of Integer Holdings Corp, sale 3,625 shares at $83.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hobby Jean M. is holding 9,126 shares at $303,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.85 for the present operating margin

+23.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integer Holdings Corp stands at +4.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.83. Equity return is now at value 5.78, with 2.92 for asset returns.

Based on Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR), the company’s capital structure generated 71.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.58. Total debt to assets is 36.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.