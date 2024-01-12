Inotiv Inc (NOTV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for NOTV is 20.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTV on January 12, 2024 was 249.77K shares.

The stock price of Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) has surged by 4.04 when compared to previous closing price of 3.96, but the company has seen a 3.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that NOTV stock has significantly dropped due to a supply chain shock, but the current price remains far below its estimated fair value. The company’s fundamental recovery is in place, with strong financial performance and positive guidance for 2024. The stock price is lagging behind the company’s performance, creating an opportunity for investors to potentially make 3-5x returns.

NOTV’s Market Performance

NOTV’s stock has risen by 3.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 35.97% and a quarterly rise of 66.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.77% for Inotiv Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.16% for NOTV’s stock, with a -1.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NOTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOTV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NOTV Trading at 46.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +61.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTV rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, Inotiv Inc saw 12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTV starting from Beattie John Gregory, who purchase 47,966 shares at the price of $3.12 back on Dec 14. After this action, Beattie John Gregory now owns 111,761 shares of Inotiv Inc, valued at $149,836 using the latest closing price.

Garrett Michael, the Chief Commercial Officer of Inotiv Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Garrett Michael is holding 16,467 shares at $14,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.42 for the present operating margin

+22.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inotiv Inc stands at -18.37. The total capital return value is set at -0.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.19. Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -11.56 for asset returns.

Based on Inotiv Inc (NOTV), the company’s capital structure generated 155.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.81. Total debt to assets is 48.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 148.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inotiv Inc (NOTV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.