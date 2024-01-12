InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM)’s stock price has decreased by -13.86 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a -6.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company’s shares underwent a massive rally on Tuesday! INM stock was up 70.5% when normal trading hours ended on Tuesday.

Is It Worth Investing in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INM is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INM is 3.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INM on January 12, 2024 was 1.90M shares.

INM’s Market Performance

INM’s stock has seen a -6.30% decrease for the week, with a -6.50% drop in the past month and a -46.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.08% for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.72% for INM stock, with a simple moving average of -58.99% for the last 200 days.

INM Trading at -11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.84%, as shares surge +6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INM fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3748. In addition, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -15.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-202.60 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -192.18. The total capital return value is set at -74.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.68. Equity return is now at value -67.76, with -54.70 for asset returns.

Based on InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.14. Total debt to assets is 2.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.