Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.23relation to previous closing price of 4.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that Industrial Logistics owns and leases industrial and logistics properties across 39 states. Its portfolio is well-diversified and its shares are trading at a very large discount to NAV. Regardless, the REIT’s high leverage, decreasing cash flow, and low dividend make it a highly speculative investment.

Is It Worth Investing in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.

The public float for ILPT is 58.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ILPT on January 12, 2024 was 493.56K shares.

ILPT’s Market Performance

ILPT stock saw an increase of -8.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.91% and a quarterly increase of 69.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.39% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.32% for ILPT’s stock, with a 36.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ILPT Trading at 14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT fell by -8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw -8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Aug 09. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 8,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $19,000 using the latest closing price.

JONES LISA HARRIS, the Director of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, purchase 50,000 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that JONES LISA HARRIS is holding 70,000 shares at $188,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Equity return is now at value -14.13, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.