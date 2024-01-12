Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IDXX is at 1.26.

The public float for IDXX is 82.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume for IDXX on January 12, 2024 was 516.47K shares.

IDXX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) has decreased by -2.43 when compared to last closing price of 558.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that The pet care industry went through a massive growth spurt during the pandemic when it seemed everyone had to own a companion pet. This lit a fire under pet care stocks.

IDXX’s Market Performance

IDXX’s stock has risen by 1.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.02% and a quarterly rise of 27.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Idexx Laboratories, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.69% for IDXX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDXX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDXX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for IDXX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IDXX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $602 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IDXX Trading at 9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDXX rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $548.37. In addition, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. saw -1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDXX starting from POLEWACZYK JAMES F, who sale 11,636 shares at the price of $521.79 back on Dec 07. After this action, POLEWACZYK JAMES F now owns 10,050 shares of Idexx Laboratories, Inc., valued at $6,071,500 using the latest closing price.

MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY, the President and CEO of Idexx Laboratories, Inc., sale 7,128 shares at $513.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY is holding 79,233 shares at $3,657,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDXX

Equity return is now at value 92.79, with 28.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.