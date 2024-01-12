Iczoom Group Inc (IZM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ: IZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for IZM is 6.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IZM on January 12, 2024 was 304.24K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

IZM) stock’s latest price update

Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ: IZM)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.77 in comparison to its previous close of 11.40, however, the company has experienced a 2.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the “Company” or “ICZOOM”), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced today that the Company’s CEO, Mr. Lei Xia, will present at H.C.

IZM’s Market Performance

Iczoom Group Inc (IZM) has seen a 2.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.66% decline in the past month and a 37.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.45% for IZM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.86% for IZM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 55.56% for the last 200 days.

IZM Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +233.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.64. In addition, Iczoom Group Inc saw 5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Equity return is now at value 13.45, with 1.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iczoom Group Inc (IZM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.