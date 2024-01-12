I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) has plunged by -7.17 when compared to previous closing price of 2.23, but the company has seen a -2.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-22 that China-based biotech company I-Mab said on Friday that AbbVie has terminated a 2020 deal to co-develop and market I-Mab’s lead cancer drug candidate lemzoparlimab.

Is It Worth Investing in I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.10.

The public float for IMAB is 81.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On January 12, 2024, the average trading volume of IMAB was 644.80K shares.

IMAB’s Market Performance

IMAB’s stock has seen a -2.36% decrease for the week, with a 40.82% rise in the past month and a 42.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.80% for I-Mab ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.76% for IMAB’s stock, with a -10.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $96 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMAB Trading at 24.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares surge +40.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.83. In addition, I-Mab ADR saw 8.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAB

The total capital return value is set at -50.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68.

Based on I-Mab ADR (IMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.51. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.00 and the total asset turnover is -0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.