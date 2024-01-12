Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB) has dropped by -0.99 compared to previous close of 24.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-18 that CONWAY, Ark., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced it expects to release Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on January 18, 2024. Following this release, management will conduct a conference call to review these earnings at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB) Right Now?

Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOMB is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HOMB is $27.00, which is $2.88 above the current price. The public float for HOMB is 187.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOMB on January 12, 2024 was 1.05M shares.

HOMB’s Market Performance

The stock of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) has seen a -1.76% decrease in the past week, with a 0.76% rise in the past month, and a 11.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for HOMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.86% for HOMB’s stock, with a 7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOMB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HOMB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOMB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $23 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HOMB Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOMB fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.95. In addition, Home Bancshares Inc saw -5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOMB starting from Hickman James Pat, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $25.38 back on Dec 22. After this action, Hickman James Pat now owns 238,497 shares of Home Bancshares Inc, valued at $1,522,800 using the latest closing price.

Hickman James Pat, the Director of Home Bancshares Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $25.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Hickman James Pat is holding 60,930 shares at $1,016,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.15 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Home Bancshares Inc stands at +28.96. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.47. Equity return is now at value 11.87, with 1.87 for asset returns.

Based on Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB), the company’s capital structure generated 35.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.44. Total debt to assets is 5.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.