Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) has seen a -1.88% decrease in the past week, with a 1.53% gain in the past month, and a 25.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for HOLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for HOLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 35.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) Right Now?

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HOLI is at 0.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for HOLI is 47.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.25% of that float. The average trading volume for HOLI on January 12, 2024 was 993.37K shares.

HOLI) stock’s latest price update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.41 in relation to previous closing price of 26.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-11 that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s stock HOLI, +8.02% was up by 10% in premarket trading on Monday after it agreed to be taken private by Ascendent Capital Partners in a deal that values the company at $1.66 billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOLI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HOLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on August 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HOLI Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLI fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.15. In addition, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd saw -1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLI

Equity return is now at value 9.07, with 6.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.