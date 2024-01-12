Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE: HLIO) has surged by 3.74 when compared to previous closing price of 41.21, but the company has seen a 1.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that Helios Technologies is undergoing significant changes, including the acquisition of i3, facility expansion, and reorganization in the hydraulics business segment. Despite lower-than-expected earnings per share and revenue, analysts expect future free cash flow and operating margin growth. The company’s diversified business activity and ownership of patents and trademarks provide a competitive advantage and potential for future growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE: HLIO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE: HLIO) is above average at 27.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLIO is 32.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HLIO on January 12, 2024 was 228.28K shares.

HLIO’s Market Performance

HLIO’s stock has seen a 1.14% increase for the week, with a 5.35% rise in the past month and a -23.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for Helios Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.42% for HLIO stock, with a simple moving average of -21.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIO stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for HLIO by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for HLIO in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $78 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HLIO Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIO rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.91. In addition, Helios Technologies Inc saw -5.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIO starting from LEMAITRE PHILIPPE, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $65.52 back on Jun 30. After this action, LEMAITRE PHILIPPE now owns 57,267 shares of Helios Technologies Inc, valued at $180,180 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.51 for the present operating margin

+30.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helios Technologies Inc stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return is now at value 6.49, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO), the company’s capital structure generated 58.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.90. Total debt to assets is 31.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.