Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, GWRE stock has gone up by 6.03%, with a monthly gain of 15.53% and a quarterly surge of 20.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Guidewire Software Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.46% for GWRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GWRE is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GWRE is $114.69, which is $3.48 above than the current price. The public float for GWRE is 80.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume of GWRE on January 12, 2024 was 726.38K shares.

GWRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) has jumped by 1.05 compared to previous close of 110.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Guidewire’s (GWRE) performance benefits from higher revenue growth across the subscription and support business segment.

GWRE Trading at 11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.13. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc saw 1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from King James Winston, who sale 1,075 shares at the price of $110.77 back on Jan 11. After this action, King James Winston now owns 45,410 shares of Guidewire Software Inc, valued at $119,078 using the latest closing price.

Hung Priscilla, the President & COO of Guidewire Software Inc, sale 2,020 shares at $104.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Hung Priscilla is holding 38,131 shares at $211,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.21 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guidewire Software Inc stands at -12.36. The total capital return value is set at -6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.29. Equity return is now at value -5.82, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.22. Total debt to assets is 21.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.