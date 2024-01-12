Groupon Inc (GRPN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) has increased by 7.17 when compared to last closing price of 12.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that We have narrowed our search to five e-commerce stocks with strong potential for 2024. These are: AMZN, W, ROVR, GRPN, DIBS.

Is It Worth Investing in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GRPN is at 1.60.

The public float for GRPN is 16.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.92% of that float. The average trading volume for GRPN on January 12, 2024 was 1.15M shares.

GRPN’s Market Performance

GRPN’s stock has seen a 1.22% increase for the week, with a 20.04% rise in the past month and a 25.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for Groupon Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.98% for GRPN’s stock, with a 55.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $30 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GRPN Trading at 15.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +17.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.55. In addition, Groupon Inc saw 6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Senkypl Dusan, who purchase 137,946 shares at the price of $9.74 back on Nov 20. After this action, Senkypl Dusan now owns 7,040,310 shares of Groupon Inc, valued at $1,343,427 using the latest closing price.

Senkypl Dusan, the Interim CEO of Groupon Inc, purchase 24,803 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Senkypl Dusan is holding 6,902,364 shares at $235,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Equity return is now at value -584.21, with -19.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Groupon Inc (GRPN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.