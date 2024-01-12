Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for GPMT is 50.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPMT on January 12, 2024 was 427.44K shares.

GPMT) stock’s latest price update

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: GPMT)’s stock price has plunge by 2.32relation to previous closing price of 5.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.75% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that U.S. equity markets extended their winning streak to an eighth week – the longest in five years – after inflation data both domestically and abroad showed a further cooling of price pressures. Extending its weekly winning streak to the longest since 2017, the S&P 500 posted gains of another 0.9% on the week, lifting the benchmark to within 1% of record highs. Pushing their eight-week rebound to over 25%, the Equity REIT Index gained 0.6% this week, with 9-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index gained 1.3%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GPMT’s Market Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) has experienced a 3.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.69% rise in the past month, and a 31.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for GPMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for GPMT stock, with a simple moving average of 17.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GPMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GPMT Trading at 9.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPMT rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc saw 0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPMT starting from TAYLOR JOHN A, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $5.06 back on Nov 16. After this action, TAYLOR JOHN A now owns 275,013 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, valued at $27,830 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR JOHN A, the President and CEO of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, purchase 4,957 shares at $5.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that TAYLOR JOHN A is holding 269,513 shares at $24,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPMT

Equity return is now at value -5.99, with -1.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.