Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL) has jumped by 0.32 compared to previous close of 3.17. Reuters reported 2024-01-11 that Brazilian airline Gol believes that quality issues across the aviation industry must be assessed and mitigation plans put in place so risks can be minimized, it told Reuters in a statement on Thursday.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL) is 71.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOL is 1.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) is $8.82, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 140.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On January 12, 2024, GOL’s average trading volume was 693.76K shares.

GOL’s Market Performance

The stock of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -4.79% drop in the past month, and a 15.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for GOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.30% for GOL’s stock, with a -5.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOL Trading at -8.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR saw -12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR stands at -10.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.