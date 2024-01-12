Gogo Inc (GOGO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO)’s stock price has dropped by -2.32 in relation to previous closing price of 9.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-08 that Gogo shares have fallen 37% due to concerns about flat revenue, 5G deployment delays, competition from Starlink, and a patent lawsuit. Gogo has a dominant market position, high switching costs, and potential for rapid revenue growth from 5G and increased WiFi penetration on private jets. Gogo faces risks from further delays in 5G rollout, competition from Starlink’s LEO satellites, and a patent infringement lawsuit from SmartSky.

Is It Worth Investing in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) Right Now?

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GOGO is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOGO is $16.88, which is $8.03 above the current market price. The public float for GOGO is 61.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.21% of that float. The average trading volume for GOGO on January 12, 2024 was 694.81K shares.

GOGO’s Market Performance

The stock of Gogo Inc (GOGO) has seen a -8.48% decrease in the past week, with a -13.32% drop in the past month, and a -24.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for GOGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.03% for GOGO’s stock, with a -31.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GOGO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GOGO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GOGO Trading at -12.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGO fell by -8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.68. In addition, Gogo Inc saw -12.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOGO starting from Jackson Karen, who sale 86,292 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Dec 07. After this action, Jackson Karen now owns 39,556 shares of Gogo Inc, valued at $885,498 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Karen, the EVP, Chief People Exp. Officer of Gogo Inc, sale 33,077 shares at $10.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Jackson Karen is holding 86,279 shares at $342,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.22 for the present operating margin

+63.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogo Inc stands at +22.74. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gogo Inc (GOGO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.