Globe Life Inc (GL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GL is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GL is 92.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GL on January 12, 2024 was 568.55K shares.

GL) stock’s latest price update

Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.51 in comparison to its previous close of 120.50, however, the company has experienced a -1.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that The article discusses the dividend-paying stocks in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. It highlights three stocks – The Kraft Heinz Co, Ally Financial Inc, and HP Inc – that have annual dividends exceeding their single share prices. The article also provides projected net gains for ten top Buffett-held dividend stocks by December 2024.

GL’s Market Performance

Globe Life Inc (GL) has seen a -1.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.84% decline in the past month and a 5.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for GL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.71% for GL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $137 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GL Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GL fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.74. In addition, Globe Life Inc saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GL starting from Haworth Jennifer Allison, who sale 2,524 shares at the price of $121.37 back on Dec 29. After this action, Haworth Jennifer Allison now owns 8,606 shares of Globe Life Inc, valued at $306,348 using the latest closing price.

BUCHAN JANE, the Director of Globe Life Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $124.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that BUCHAN JANE is holding 80,285 shares at $124,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Globe Life Inc stands at +14.18. The total capital return value is set at 8.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.85. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 3.56 for asset returns.

Based on Globe Life Inc (GL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.79. Total debt to assets is 8.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Globe Life Inc (GL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.